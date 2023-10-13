Nagging traffic jam paralyses city life  

Dhaka city commuters suffered immensely for severe traffic congestions in different parts of the city on Thursday, the last working day of the week. Key roads of the city were packed with vehicles and remained stuck in gridlock for hours.It caused untold sufferings to the daily commuters. People of different professions could not reach their destinations in time due to the severe traffic tailback.According to the police, severe traffic congestion spread in the capital's Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Asadgate, Farmgate and Karwan Bazar due to a VVIP movement in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Thursday.Besides, political programmes of major political parties were underway, adding to the capital's traffic woes.Later, at around 10:00am the situation improved a bit in these areas. However, the traffic situation worsened again after 11:00am in the city's Mirpur, Mohakhali roads and Shahbagh Avenue.Speaking on the reasons behind the huge traffic in the Ramna area, police said, a number of vehicles were moving with construction materials on the roads in Moghbazar area. It slowed the traffic. The situation became worse after a girder fell from one of those vehicles, police said.Apart from that, leaders and activists of ruling Awami League are moving towards the Bangabandhu Avenue from different areas of the city to attend the party's rally there to be held in the afternoon. It is also a major reason behind the severe traffic congestion.Dhaka Metropolitan Police's traffic division in Tejgaon source told The Daily Observer, "Traffic congestion increased due to a VVIP movement in the morning and fall of a girder on the Moghbazar road. The situation became normal after the girder was removed from the road. Now the traffic situation is almost back to normal."Commuters on Motijheel to Gulistan via Shahbagh Road also experienced heavy traffic jams.Besides, vehicles were moving slowly from Gulshan-1 to the Mohakhali railway gate, and intersections were particularly congested. Traffic jams also emerged on the route from Banani Chairman Bari towards Mohakhali.Traffic police officers in these areas said they were doing their best to ease the congestion. The situation extended beyond main roads, affecting Dhaka's narrower streets. The movement of rickshaws and bikes was also sluggish even as they attempted to avoid traffic jams.Hatirpul, Paribag and Kalabagan roads were experiencing significant rickshaw and bike gridlocks. This not only caused inconveniences to vehicle passengers but also pedestrians.