BD not to sign any treaty ahead of nat'l polls: Momen  

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said that Bangladesh will refrain from signing major international treaties with any country until the upcoming general election, scheduled for January 29.During a regular media briefing at his office, Momen said that, "We are not prepared to enter into agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at this time. We want to focus on our foreign policy to remain impartial."He said that Bangladesh requires financial assistance and technology from development partners, much like any other developed or underdeveloped nation. Momen asserted that threats alone would not deter their international collaborators; instead, these partners need to present investment packages, financial support, and technology, as these are the essential keys to navigating today's global landscape.Momen further said that the US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), Afreen Akhter, expressed interest in understanding the preparations for the next national elections in Bangladesh. The US's objective is to witness a free, fair, and violence-free election in the country.However, Momen stressed that the government could not guarantee an election free from violence if all political parties did not demonstrate sincerity.Afreen Akhter is expected to visit Bangladesh from October 16 to 18 to discuss two critical issues: the Rohingya crisis and the upcoming Bangladeshi elections. Momen highlighted the enthusiasm with which Bangladeshi citizens participate in the voting process, describing it as a festival and a unique scenario in Bangladesh.Momen had a positive and productive discussion with Afreen Akhter during his recent visit to Colombo. He noted that the US Deputy Assistant Secretary would be in Dhaka from October 16-18 to discuss matters of mutual interest.Bangladesh does not intend to make any special requests to foreign observers, but it remains open to welcoming anyone interested in observing the upcoming national election.During his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Colombo, Momen offers implementing a visa-free movement between the two countries to strengthen their relations further. He shared that Jaishankar did not reject the proposal; instead, he expressed interest in exploring this opportunity.Momen also raised the issue of medical visas for Bangladeshis during the meeting, with the aim of expediting the process. He acknowledged the existing road and rail connectivity between India and Bangladesh and the beneficial use of Bangladeshi ports by India. Introducing visa-free movement could further enhance the cordial relations between the two nations.Momen also discussed potential Free Trade Agreements (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTA) with Sri Lanka, as well as an agreement to ease the Chattagram-Colombo-Male-Dubai shipping route.He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Prime Minister for Sri Lanka's support during challenging times. Momen also addressed the topic of sanctions, noting that the United States' sanctions have not brought democracy to any country, and there is no evidence of their effectiveness in achieving this goal. Momen stated that he knows nothing about potential new sanctions on individuals in Bangladesh, highlighting the ongoing discussions between the two countries on various issues.