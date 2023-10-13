US import of apparel from BD declines by 21.77pc

USA's apparel import from Bangladesh also dropped by 21.77 per cent year-on-year to $5.18 billion from $6.62 billion. It has also declined by 29.10 per cent to $2.23 billion SME imported in Jan-Aug 2022 agaist imports worth $1.59 billion in Jan-Au 2023.Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), USA's apparel import from the world has declined by 22.77 per cent in January-August 2023 to $53.45 billion from $69.21 billion in January-August 2022. If we look at the volume wise data (measured by Square Meter Equivalent (SME)), the import has declined by 26.80 per cent, that means to $16.49 billion SME in January-August 2023 from 22.53 billion in January-August 2022.Though in the month of July 2023, USA's import from Bangladesh came back on the positive trend after 5 months of consecutive negative growth, however in August, the growth in value terms has declined again by 33.71 per cent year-on-year.During Jan-Aug 2023, USA's apparel import from China has declined by 29.47 per cent in value terms to $10.98 billion from $15.58 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. In terms of quantity, the decline is recorded 27.17 per cent i.e. to $5.80 billion SME from $7.96 billion SME.USA's import from Vietnam, the second largest source of apparel, has also shown negative growth by 24.57 per cent (to $9.65 billion from $12.80 billion) in value terms during Jan-Aug of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. In volume term, USA's import from Vietnam has also declined by 28.08 per cent.At the same time, negative growth was observed in case of other top sourcing countries such as Indonesia by -26.09 per cent, India - 21.59 per cent, Mexico - 8.87 per cent, Cambodia - 27.28 per cent, and Pakistan - 29.24 per cent.Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said however, the unit price per SME of USA's import from the world has increased by 5.50 per cent in Jan-August 2023 to $3.24 from $3.07 in Jan-Aug 2022. For Bangladesh, the unit price per SME was $3.27 during the mentioned eight months which was $2.97 during Jan-Aug of 2022, that means unit price increased by 10.35 per cent year-over-year. The unit prices of other countries have also shown positive growth except China (3.16 per cent decline). This is to be noted that the rise in unit price is caused (to certain extent) by inflation of raw materials price and other manufacturing costs. The contrast between the growth of USA's global unit price import vis-a-vis unit price from Bangladesh reveals the fact of our incremental value-added capability in the industry. as we also see from our export basket, non-traditional and high value-added items' presence is increasing in our exports, factories are making investments in items like active wear, outerwear, lingerie which I believe will contribute more robustly in our export and growth in the days to come. Side by side, the investments in backward linkage industry will help us retain foreign currency, reduce lead time, improve our innovative capacity and take us ahead to comply with double transformation rules of origin in EU while our graduation from LDC will take effect."He said, "during the mentioned eight months USA's global import of apparel is slashed by almost $16 billion, which is enough to indicate the slowdown in retail business and overall economy. Though the decline in import from Bangladesh (declined by $1.45 billion) is relatively less in monetary value compared to China (declined by $4.6 billion) and Vietnam (declined by $3 billion), the urge for avoiding dependence on few major markets cannot be justified enough to ensure our growth sustenance.However, USA remains our major market and we still have scope to further specialize our capacity for this market, we should keep exploring alternative markets."Sources said that apart from that, BGMEA is working with the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) on different issues to make trade between Bangladesh and USA easier.Last year, we signed a MoU with the AAFA which aims to unlock the potential of Bangladesh's RMG sector by enhancing competitiveness and facilitating trade access to the US market.According to the related sources, the organization is working to determine what kind of roadmap to achieve this target. The organization may publish this roadmap by the end of this year.BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim said, "We have put forward a target of $100 billion in exports by 2030 considering the overall situation and it is possible."For this, he emphasized the importance of government policy support, ease of doing business, infrastructure development to increase the export of manmade fibre.However, some entrepreneurs have doubts about whether Bangladesh can export $100 billion worth of clothing in 2030, in the current reality.Fazlul Haque, Managing Director of Plumi Fashion, one of the country's leading knitwear factories, said, "There is no master plan and programme required to export $100 billion in eight years. On the other hand, Russia will face a slowdown in global demand due to the Ukraine war."