PM to attend Global Gateway Forum in Brussels on Oct 24

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit Brussels, Belgium, from October 24th to 27th, where she will participate in the Global Gateway Forum 2023.PM will engage in several meetings with European leaders on the sidelines of the forum. However, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen extended an invitation to the PM during their recent encounter at the G20 Summit, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday at a weekly media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.The Global Gateway Forum, slated for October 25th to 26th, is set to bring together representatives from European Union nations and various parts of the world. This invitation-only event will include participation from the private sector, civil society, prominent thinkers, financial institutions, and international organizations. The primary focus will be on topics related to global investment in infrastructure, and it will encompass discussions about challenges faced by both public and private sectors, as well as the sharing of best practices and lessons learned.Key themes of the forum will revolve around the green energy transition and green hydrogen, education and research, critical raw materials, transport corridors, health product manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the Global Gateway Forum will serve as a platform to showcase the delivery of the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.The EU's Global Gateway strategy underpins global connectivity by promoting investments in transportation and supply chains, green energy, modern telecommunications, education, and research. It places significant emphasis on sustainable development and the promotion of European values, such as good governance, transparency, and fostering equal partnerships worldwide.