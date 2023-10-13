EU resolution on Odhikar dismays BD expatriates

Expatriate Bangladeshis on Thursday expressed concern over a recent resolution of the European Union (EU) on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar about which the EU resolution urged the Bangladesh government to "immediately and unconditionally quash this sentence and reinstate the registration of Odhikar.Expatriate Bangladeshis described it as a direct interference with the domestic legal affairs of a sovereign nation."The EU Parliament can advocate for transparent and fair legal proceedings that uphold principles of justice and human rights.It must emphasize the importance of respecting the rule of law in Bangladesh and maintaining the nation's legal framework and decisions. There must be a balance between respecting a nation's sovereignty and advocating for human rights and justice, offering a nuanced understanding of the situation," the expatriate Bangladeshis said in a press statement.They requested the European Parliament to re-evaluate its resolution.The group comprising with some eminent expatriate Bangladeshi scientists, lawyers, businesspeople, cultural figures and other highly successful individuals in their chosen fields in Europe have said all this in a letter they sent to High Representative Josep Borrell, to 14 Vice Presidents and Members of European Parliament (MEPs) of The Left, Verts/ALE, Renew, S&D, PPE and ECR of the 9th European Parliament.They expressed outrage over the recent EU resolution on human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar, the press statement said.The rebuttal was prepared and signed by expatriate Bangladeshis, including renowned UK based scientist Dr Mazharul Islam, Germany based journalist Sharaf Ahmed, senior citizen of UK Sultan Shariff and French National Cultural Award winner mime artist Partha Pratim Majumder.The signatories include, nuclear scientist from Austria Dr Shaheed Hossain, international artist Shohela Purvin Shova from France, internationally renowned lawyers Barrister Dr Ziauddin from Belgium and Barrister Fowjia Akhter Popy from the UK, prominent physicians Dr Golam Rahat Khan (Babu) from UK and Dr Farhad Ali Khan from Sweden, prominent corporate personality Iqbal Moni from the UK, as well as intellectuals and businesspeople from Belgium, the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Sweden.The "Odhikar case" concerns a report published by the Bangladeshi human rights organization Odhikar. The Odhikar report, dated June 10, 2013, claimed 61 deaths when Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies foiled violent vandalism by Hefazat-e-Islam demanding "regressive Islamic agendas" on May 5, 2013, the statement says.However, reports from other sources contradicted Odhikar's reported death of 61 Hefazat activists. To mention a few, the 10th entry in the fatality list provided by Odhikar was empty, the signatories said.The statement says: "The names of three people on Odhikar's list claimed to have been killed were found alive. It contained the names of five other people killed in Narayanganj and Chattogram."The list includes five names that counted twice. The first name on the list, Siddiqur Rahman, was a bus driver requisitioned by police. Hefazat-e-Islam activists killed Siddiqur Rahman. The 57th name, Kamal Uddin Khan, a General Insurance Company Manager, died of cardiac arrest that night. The identities of nineteen people couldn't be ascertained."Odhikar's report appeased the radical Islamists and instigated their wrath against the secular forces. The 61 death toll became a basis for radical groups like Hefazat-e-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islam to launch a campaign against the incumbent Awami League government and the progressives fighting to ensure justice for War Crimes committed during 1971 Liberation War."They said the European Union has a commendable track record of championing human rights worldwide. Nevertheless, it is imperative to engage in a thoughtful examination to determine whether a resolution is the most efficacious means of addressing the prevailing concerns.Hefazat-e-Islam's actions and their demands reflect their pursuit of a conservative Islamic agenda and their willingness to engage in mass mobilization to achieve their goals. The government's response highlights the challenges of maintaining stability in the face of such violent movements, the signatories pointed out.The Odhikar case in Bangladesh is centred on allegations of disseminating false information concerning the number of deaths during Hefazat-e-Islam's violent activities in Dhaka city in 2013. Their statement was rather a political than human rights report, meant to defend Hefazat showing them as victims and progressive forces as villains, the signatories said.Adilur Khan served as Deputy Attorney General of BNP government between 2001-2006, the most violent government in Bangladesh's history, which has a history of supporting Taliban-aligned terrorist group called Harqat-ul-Jihad, they said.His past affiliation with radical Islamists clearly exposes his bias. The report is not only biased favouring militant Islamists, but also full of non-substantiative claims and innuendoes, they said.