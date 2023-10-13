Meet at EU addresses disinformation campaign on BD's democracy, HR

At an event titled "Human Rights Situation and Democracy in Bangladesh: The Fight Against Disinformation and False Narratives" held on Wednesday at the European Parliament's ASP ASE-2 building in Brussels, speakers expressed concern over persistent disinformation campaign against Bangladesh. The event was jointly hosted by MEP Maximilian Krah and the Study Circle London.Diverse voices from various backgrounds gathered to discuss the persistent disinformation campaign against Bangladesh, led to the adoption of the "Human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar" by the European Parliament in September this year.Bangladesh has been a subject of global concern due to its human rights situation and democratic challenges, marked by significant political upheaval and social unrest in recent years. The event at the European Parliament aimed to foster a constructive dialogue on these pressing issues.The event boasted an impressive lineup of speakers and experts on Bangladesh, including human rights activists, journalists, and scholars.The panel comprised MEP Maximilian Krah, Political Analyst Chris Blackburn, Lawyer and international criminal law specialist Rashid Rayhan Bin, and Syed Mozammel Ali, Chairman of Study Circle London.Blackburn stressed the vital role of objective media in investigating these issues, asking, "Who else but the press can scrutinize the work of human rights NGOs?"Dr Krah drew attention to the complex role of NGOs. He noted, "While 'NGO' stands for Non-governmental Organisation, nearly all NGOs have political objectives." Some, he pointed out, may align with the disinformation campaign, thereby reinforcing the narrative.Mozammel Ali provided a concise overview of Bangladesh's current state in terms of human rights and development, stating, "No one has done more for the improvement of countless lives in Bangladesh than the current government."Rashid Rayhan Bin focused on the legal intricacies surrounding frequently discussed human rights cases in Bangladesh. He said, "When dealing with such cases, scrutiny from international and national observers is essential to avoid falling into the trap of disinformation."The event witnessed a spirited discussion among attendees, which included European policymakers, civil society representatives, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.Attendees raised concerns about the influence of international organizations and countries on the human rights situation in Bangladesh. They also explored strategies for supporting independent journalism and grassroots efforts to counter disinformation.