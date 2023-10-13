Pakistani jailed for life for carrying 10.5kg of heroin worth Tk 10cr

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced a Pakistani national to life term imprisonment for possessing 10.5kg of heroin ten years ago.Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Court 5 delivered the judgement in the presence of the accused Allah Baksh.The court also fined the convict Baksh Tk 20,000, in default to suffer six months more in jail.The convict, Baksh is the son of Elahi Baksh of Karachi in Pakistan.Six prosecution witnesses testified in the court.The case statement is that on February 27 in 2013 two Pakistani citizens landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Pakistan. At one stage of enquiry by Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) the two Pakistani nationals disclosed that they were carrying 10.5kg of heroin worth around Tk 10 crore.