Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Pakistani jailed for life for carrying 10.5kg of heroin worth Tk 10cr

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced a Pakistani national to life term imprisonment for possessing 10.5kg of heroin ten years ago.

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Court 5 delivered the judgement in the presence of the accused Allah Baksh.

The court also fined the convict Baksh Tk 20,000, in default to suffer six months more in jail.

The convict, Baksh is the son of Elahi Baksh of Karachi in Pakistan.

Six prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

The case statement is that on February 27 in 2013 two Pakistani citizens landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Pakistan.  At one stage of enquiry by Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) the two Pakistani nationals disclosed that they were carrying 10.5kg of heroin worth around Tk 10 crore.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistani jailed for life for carrying 10.5kg of heroin worth Tk 10cr
DLS DG assaulted by subordinate
Fire at building in Uttara doused
Banners, posters in Supreme Court premises banned  
22-day ban on hilsa fishing kicks off today
Nayeb-e-Amir, 4 others of Ansar Al Islam nabbed
DMP chief assures safety of mandaps during Durga puja
Actor Sakib shuns deposition against Rahmatullah


Latest News
Bangladesh lose both openers with just 40 runs on board
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand send Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft