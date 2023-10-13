DLS DG assaulted by subordinate

Director General of Livestock Services (DLS) Dr Emdadul Haque Talukder and DLS Deputy Director (Admin) Dr Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan have been assaulted physically at the office of the DD while the DG was inspecting the office.Allegation of assaulting the two senior officials was raised against Dr Azizul Islam, a district livestock services office (DLO) and Project Director of Strengthening the Veterinary Services to Protect Public Health Project. Dr Azizul was suspended recently for misconduct and breach of service rules. Dr Emdadul Haque Talukder on Thursday forwarded a letter to the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Secretary demanding legal action against the project director.When contacted, Dr Emdadul Haque Talukder refused to make any comment on the matter.But, two directors, ABM Khaledur Rahman and Dr. Shahinur Alam said that they haven't seen but heard about the incident.Meanwhile, resentment has been prevailing among the officials and employees of the DLS headquarters after the incident and they demanded punitive action against the accused official after departmental investigation.