Bangabandhu Tunnel Opening On Oct 28

PM to address public rally at KEPZ Ground 

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 12: Ruling Awami League (AL) and its front organisations are busy organising  a public rally on KEPZ Ground on October 28, to be addressed by Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina will address the rally after inaugurating Bangladesh's first-ever tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.

Leaders and activists of  Awami League and its front organisations have created a festive atmosphere across the district for the grand occasion.

South Chattogram district Awami League will organise the rally.

AL and its associate bodies are spending busy time  to beautify the rally venue and the nearby roads with colourful lights.

Colourful banners have been hung and posters pasted throughout the district, particularly across  Anwara upazila.

The tunnel has been beautified and decorated for its  inauguration.

AL leaders said that they will mobilise over 10 lakh people from 15 upazilas for the rally.

Leaders and activists are taking out processions to encourage people to attend the rally, billed as the election rally.

The development activities of the incumbent present government are being highlighted.

At a preparatory meeting Awami League and Jubo League leaders were asked to carry out campaigns at grassroots.

The streets of the port city have been decorated with multi-colour banners, festoons and posters.

Publicity campaign is going on in full swing using  loudspeakers, and distribution of leaflets to attract people to the public rally .



