BD, Oman to revise MoU on recruiting workers

Bangladesh and Oman on Thursday discussed revising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), at a meeting held at the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry (EWOEM) to ensure the rights of migrant workers.In 2008, the two countries signed the MoU to employ Bangladeshis in Oman.EWOEM Senior Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin led the Bangladesh team while Oman Ambassador to Dhaka Dr Sulaiman Saud Al Jabri led his country's delegation.The leaders of the two sides said that the terms of references of the MoU need revision and signed.