BD, Oman to revise MoU on recruiting workers

Bangladesh and Oman on Thursday discussed revising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), at a meeting held at the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry (EWOEM) to ensure the rights of migrant workers.
In 2008, the two countries signed the MoU to employ Bangladeshis in Oman.
EWOEM Senior Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin led the Bangladesh team while Oman Ambassador to Dhaka Dr Sulaiman Saud Al Jabri led his country's delegation.
The leaders of the two sides said that the terms of references of the MoU need revision and signed.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft