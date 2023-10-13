8 killed, several injured in road accidents

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Narail, Manikganj, Sunamganj and Narsingdi.Our Narail Correspondent writes a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after his vehicle and a three-wheeler collided in Sadar upazila of Narail of Thursday.The deceased were biker Badsha Mollah, 45, son of Nabir Mollah, and Kapil Sheikh, 24, son of Chhabur Sheikh. Both were from Mithapur village under the upazila.Our Manikganj Correspondent reports a man was killed as a microbus hit his motorcycle at Kholapara in Manikganj's Singair upazila on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 35, of Baraibhikora village in Manikganj Sadar upazila.Singair Police Station Sub-Inspector Suman Mia said the accident happened on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj regional road when the microbus was heading towards Manikganj Sadar.Our Sunamganj Correspondent added that two persons, including a schoolgirl, were killed and four others injured when a passenger bus ran over a CSG-operated auto-rickshaw at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday morning.The accident took place in Patharia Bazar under Patharia union of the upazila around 8:00am.The deceased were Tausia, 13, daughter of Sabuj Mia, of Sharifpur village under Derai upazila, a sixth-grader of Patharia Surma High School, and Imran Hossain, 20, of Pagla Hossainpur village.Our Narsingdi Correspondent adds three people, including a motorcyclist, were killed in two separate road accidents on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the district on Thursday.Of the three deceased, one was identified as motorcycle rider Khademul, 27, resident of Kalshi area of Mirpur in Dhaka.