Friday, 13 October, 2023
Passing Out Parade At Sarda

IGP urges Cadet SIs to perform duties staying above all sorts of greed

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, Oct 12: Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday urged the Cadet Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to perform their duties with the spirit of patriotism staying above all sorts of greed.

"We have to extend a helping hand to the innocent and vulnerable people," he said.
The IGP said these while addressing an event as chief guest after inspecting the one-year basic training passing out parade of the "39th Cadet Sub-Inspector 2021 batch" at the Parade Ground of Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda in Rajshahi.

Principal (Additional IGP) of Bangladesh Police Academy Mir Rezaul Alam presided over programme.

Young police officers should perform their duties with efficiency, professionalism and uphold human values, said the IGP.

The IGP said the overall development of any country depends on the law and order situation.

Today, Bangladesh is well known in the world as a stable, militancy-free dignified country, overcoming all obstacles, he said.

"The present government has been continuing efforts to make Bangladesh police a world-class organisation by increasing the manpower of the police, improving the quality of training through the use of modern and up-to-date technology," he added.




