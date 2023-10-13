BNP will lose all if it doesn’t join next polls: Quader

Claiming that the upcoming national elections will be unprecedented peaceful and neutral one, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said if BNP does not participate in the polls, it will lose everything. No result will be yielded by demanding restoration of the obsolete caretaker government system, he said.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a peace and development rally, organised by Dhaka South City AL, at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this afternoon. The rally was organised to protest the terrorism, anarchy and anti-state conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat. The AL general secretary said the AL knows about the BNP's cruelty and brutality. "They (BNP men) will make foul in elections and they have to be shown red card. They will not be spared," he said. Quader warned that if BNP wants to foil elections and to paralyze Dhaka city, they will be dealt with an iron hand. BNP will not be allowed to play the game of terror, he added.BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir often meets US Ambassador Peter Haas, but foreigners do not care them anymore, he said. "I don't know what dream Mr Hass has shown to Mirza Fakhrul. But there will be no result by dreaming of seizing power...you (BNP) have blocked the path to power. What would Peter Haas do? Will he impose visa curbs?" he questioned. �BSS