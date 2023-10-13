Video
Home Back Page

PM calls for ending Israeli repression against Palestinians

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the international community to stop the ongoing wars including the one against Palestine as the common people ultimately suffer from these conflicts and the arms race.

"I would like to request the international community to stop these. If the wars and the games with arms can't be stopped, the common people will ultimately suffer," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating the 4th edition of  (BLLISS-2023).

She said there are different problems in the international arena. Israel has started repression against Palestinians before one war ended. Israel has already occupied a large area of Palestine. Now there is a blockade imposed there, she added.

"We want peace," said the prime minister, adding that the motto of Bangladesh foreign policy is 'Friendship to All Malice towards None.'      �UNB




