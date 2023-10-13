Police active to stop market syndication: DMP chief

Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman on Thursday warned that the police can stop any malpractice and syndicate in the market."Police are active to stop any illegal activities including syndication in the market," he said this while addressing a discussion with the representatives of business organizations at the DMP Headquarters.The meeting was organized to find out the reasons of abnormal price hike of daily necessities and essential commodities. The discussion was held with the business leaders of the metropolitan area where representatives from the Commerce Ministry, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, two City Corporations and Police Departments were present.