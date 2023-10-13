Develop ‘Brand Bangladesh’ for leather goods, PM to businesses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the businessmen in leather footwear and leather goods industries to put concentration on developing 'Brand Bangladesh', revealing that the 'Leather Development Authority' would be formed for the sector."Let our products be marketed under our own name. Let the name of our country highlight. I want the name of Bangladesh to shine and grow," she said while inaugurating the 4th edition of Bangladesh Leather Footwear & Leathergoods International Sourcing Show (BLLISS-2023) as chief guest in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).For this, the premier said, her government will provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to the businessmen in the sector. She mentioned that many countries take main parts of a product after producing those in Bangladesh and carry out necessary finishing, then market the product under their name. "We can develop our own brands and market those under the name of Bangladesh," Sheikh Hasina said, adding, "It is better to focus on creating 'Brand Bangladesh."She told the businessmen that they should concentrate on "whether we can create Brand Bangladesh."Referring to the increasing purchasing capacity of the country's people, the Prime Minister said, "Our own market is being created and expanded. The more our market would expand the better results it would bring for us."The Prime Minister said that the government will form a separate Leather Development Authority (LDA) under her office to avoid any sorts of problem.The theme of this year's BLLISS-2023 is "Possible in Bangladesh", which has aptly reflected the unprecedented developmental transformation that has taken place in Bangladesh through public-private initiatives in recent years. Echoing the theme, the premier also said "I also believe that 'Possible in Bangladesh'."In this regard, Sheikh Hasina mentioned three significant changes brought by her government for the betterment of the sector.She firstly said that commercial farms spread across the country and revolution has happened in cattle rearing, resulting in the country becoming sufficient in supplying the entire needs of cattle, even in the season of sacrifice.Bangladesh has 2.5 million mature cattle annually.Secondly, she said that just a decade ago, the bulk of the country's export earnings came mainly from the export of leather as raw material, but with the government's incentives and policy support, high value added product manufacturing such as footwear and leather goods industries have expanded. �BSS