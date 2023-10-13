Fakhrul meets Haas

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas in the city on Thursday.
The meeting was held at the American Club of Gulshan in the afternoon.
Confirming the matter, a BNP source said, Arturo Hines, Deputy Counsellor for Political and Economic Affairs of the US Embassy, was present at the meeting.
However, nothing was officially announced by US Embassy or BNP regarding the meeting. BNP's media cell did not provide any information when contacted.
