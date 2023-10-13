JCS Prez calls for enhanced edn facilities

The central president of Jatiya Chhatra Samaj (JCS), Al Mamun, has called for an increase in facilities for teachers and students in light of Bangladesh's development.He made this statement during the inaugural speech at the annual conference of JCS Manikganj district branch, which took place in the hall of a private community center in the district on Thursday.Al Mamun emphasised the significant role of teachers play in shaping an educated nation, highlighting the need to enhance opportunities and facilities for teachers from primary to university levels. He also stressed the importance of providing training for teachers and supporting students in their research efforts, as the future advancement of students is closely tied to the quality of education imparted by teachers.Furthermore, Al Mamun expressed that an increase in the status and facilities of teachers would foster greater interest in the teaching profession among talented individuals. He noted that low-quality conditions for primary teachers may discourage them from voicing their concerns, while enhancing the status of university teachers can contribute to the development of an educated nation. To address the rising unemployment rate, Al Mamun called for initiatives to provide employment opportunities to the educated unemployed.