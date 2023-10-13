Transgender Rights Protection Bill in progress: Secy

The government is working to prepare the 'Transgender Rights Protection Bill', Social Welfare Ministry Secretary Khairul Alam Sheikh said on Wednesday.Speaking at a discussion he said that the bill would be finalised soon, to ensure the rights of country's transgender people as well as the people of third gender.The discussion on 'The Progress, Achievements and Activities of the Social Welfare Ministry' was organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) at the Media Centre of Bangladesh Secretariat.Social Welfare Minister, valiant freedom fighter Nuruzzaman Ahmed and Director General of the Department of Social Welfare also spoke.BSRF President Fasih Uddin Mahtab chaired the discussion moderated by BSRF General Secretary Masudul Haque.Elaborating the progress, achievements and activities, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed said, "It was a small ministry with a very limited budget before 15 years. But, its budgetary allocation has been increased by 12 times in last 15 years by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as she wants to extend its support to the country's poor people. The budget has been increased to Tk12,216.84 crore, from Tk 1,013.31crore in 2008-09 fiscal year.""Monthly allowance of the country's elderly people has been increased to Tk600 from Tk250 in 2008-09. Now, some Tk4,205 crore has been distributed among 58 lakh elderly people, which was 20 lakh 15 years ago. Now, cent percent elderly people of 26 upazilas has been brought under the coverage of old age allowance and 262 upazilas have been brought for the programme in last two years," he added.