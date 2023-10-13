BAPI donates medicines to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) on Wednesday donated medicines to Sri Lanka.BAPI President Nazmul Hassan,MP, handed over the medicines to Acting Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ruwanthi Delpitiya at a ceremony held at the High Commissioner's Office a BAPI release said.The supply consists of essential and lifesaving medicines manufactured by leading pharmaceutical companies, Beximco Pharma, Square, Incepta, Renata, Unimed Unihealth, Healthcare, Beacon, Acme, Synovia Pharma and Nuvista Pharma.Senior representatives of BAPI and officials of the High Commission were present.Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, value the deep and cordial relationship between them and always remain committed to strengthen the time-tested bilateral ties, BAPI said.In May 2022, Bangladesh Government provided medicines worth Tk 200 million to Sri Lanka as a friendly gesture.