SC starts hearing Tareque Masud’s compensation case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing appeal filed against the High Court Division's verdict that ordered paying Tk 4.61 crore as compensation to the family of eminent filmmaker Tareque Masud over his death in a road accident 12 years ago.A six-judge bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan fixed October 17 to further hear the appeal.The bench includes, Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.The appeal was filed in 2019 by Md Kashed Miah and Khokon Miah, owners of a bus of Chuadanga Deluxe Paribahan, which caused the road accident, and its driver Jamir Hossain (now dead) challenging the HC verdict.Apart from this appeal, the Appellate Division will also hear and dispose of another appeal filed in 2019 by Tareque's family members seeking a directive on the insurance company concerned to give the total compensation money to Tareque's family after collecting it from the bus owners. Advocate Ramzan Ali Sikder, a lawyer for Tareque's family, said.