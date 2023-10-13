Video
DU chalks out progs on its Mourning Day

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) officials have outlined a comprehensive set of activities to mark its Mourning Day on October 15, a solemn occasion that commemorates the tragic loss of students, staff, and guests during a building collapse at Jagannath Hall in 1985.

To mark the day, the authorities will hoist black flags in all main buildings, halls and hostels while the university flag will be hoisted at half-mast atop the buildings.

Led by university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, the authorities will place floral wreaths, hold discussion and a rally on the campus.

Special prayers will also be offered at Jagannath Hall and university mosques.

Some 39 people, including 26 students, died as the roof of the auditorium of the Assembly Building (now October Smriti Bhaban) collapsed on that day in 1985.




