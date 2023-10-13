Video
Home Editorial

Protect our migrant workers

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Letter To the Editor


Dear Sir

In recent years, there has been a noteworthy expansion in the migration of Bangladeshi workers to smaller overseas labour markets through regular channels. This shift signals a promising trajectory for the country's labour sector, offering new avenues for employment and economic growth.
Traditionally, Bangladesh has dispatched the majority of its workforce to the Middle East, particularly Gulf states, and Southeast Asia. However, there is now a steady annual flow of workers to regions around the world. Notably, Bangladesh has witnessed a substantial increase in labour migration to countries like South Korea, Italy, Japan, Seychelles, and other European destinations, including Serbia, Yugoslavia, Albania, and Poland.

As the demand for workers continues to grow globally, even countries with weaker economies can become attractive destinations for Bangladeshi workers if they receive fair wages and benefits. In light of this, it is imperative that the Bangladesh government ensures the protection and well-being of its migrant workers in these destination countries.

This diversification in labour migration demonstrates Bangladesh's ability to seize opportunities and adapt to evolving global labour markets. As the country continues to explore new horizons, it strengthens its position as a key contributor to the global work force.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



