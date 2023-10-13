Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

EU’s support for our green energy initiative

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

In a significant move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, the European Union has pledged substantial financial and technological support to Bangladesh's ambitious "Green Energy" transition. State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, recently confirmed that the European Union would be providing Bangladesh with approximately €395 million for this green energy initiative.

This partnership marks a good gesture for Bangladesh's government as it seeks to transform the country largely relying on renewable energy sources. Bangladesh has set a commendable target to generate 40 percent of its total energy from renewable sources, reinforcing its commitment to a cleaner, greener future. This bold step will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also enhance energy security and sustainability in the country.

At the Glasgow climate summit in 2021, Bangladesh had made a significant pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 89.47 million tonnes by 2030. This pledge underscores the nation's dedication to promoting renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation. The financial support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) is a testament to the international community's recognition of Bangladesh's commitment to combating climate change.

The EIB will play a pivotal role in this endeavor by providing financial support including €45 million as a grant, while the remaining €350 million will be offered as a loan. This financial support represents major strides towards the realization of Bangladesh's green energy ambitions.

Bangladesh has already made considerable progress in adopting renewable energy sources and attracting foreign investments. For instance, a joint venture led by the Saudi-based ACWA Power Company and two local firms will establish Bangladesh's largest solar power plant in Rampal upazila of Bagerhat, with an investment of $430 million.

With the support of European nations and international partners, Bangladesh is well ahead on its way to achieving its green energy goals and contributing to a more sustainable, clean, and prosperous future for all.

Over the past decade, Bangladesh has made notable progress in renewable energy, with the capacity to generate renewable power increasing from 329MW in 2013 to 775MW in 2022, as reported by the International Renewable Energy Agency. These achievements underscore the nation's commitment to produce electricity from renewable sources.

We highly appreciate government's efforts for prioritizing renewable energy generation as part of its development march with an eye on pollution-free environment.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Protect our migrant workers
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
Extra fare should not be charged during rainy days  
Our industries abound
It's a sigh of relief as rivers' water levels fall
Mega projects galore
Onion price rise makes people suffer
Japan’s support for Rohingyas’ return commendable


Latest News
Bangladesh lose both openers with just 40 runs on board
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand send Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft