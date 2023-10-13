EU’s support for our green energy initiative

In a significant move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, the European Union has pledged substantial financial and technological support to Bangladesh's ambitious "Green Energy" transition. State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, recently confirmed that the European Union would be providing Bangladesh with approximately €395 million for this green energy initiative.This partnership marks a good gesture for Bangladesh's government as it seeks to transform the country largely relying on renewable energy sources. Bangladesh has set a commendable target to generate 40 percent of its total energy from renewable sources, reinforcing its commitment to a cleaner, greener future. This bold step will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also enhance energy security and sustainability in the country.At the Glasgow climate summit in 2021, Bangladesh had made a significant pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 89.47 million tonnes by 2030. This pledge underscores the nation's dedication to promoting renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation. The financial support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) is a testament to the international community's recognition of Bangladesh's commitment to combating climate change.The EIB will play a pivotal role in this endeavor by providing financial support including €45 million as a grant, while the remaining €350 million will be offered as a loan. This financial support represents major strides towards the realization of Bangladesh's green energy ambitions.Bangladesh has already made considerable progress in adopting renewable energy sources and attracting foreign investments. For instance, a joint venture led by the Saudi-based ACWA Power Company and two local firms will establish Bangladesh's largest solar power plant in Rampal upazila of Bagerhat, with an investment of $430 million.With the support of European nations and international partners, Bangladesh is well ahead on its way to achieving its green energy goals and contributing to a more sustainable, clean, and prosperous future for all.Over the past decade, Bangladesh has made notable progress in renewable energy, with the capacity to generate renewable power increasing from 329MW in 2013 to 775MW in 2022, as reported by the International Renewable Energy Agency. These achievements underscore the nation's commitment to produce electricity from renewable sources.We highly appreciate government's efforts for prioritizing renewable energy generation as part of its development march with an eye on pollution-free environment.