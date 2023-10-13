Focus on rural population for sustainable development

Kaizen is a Japanese term that took off in World War II-ravaged Japan, which translates to "change for the better" or "continuous improvement." The philosophy of Kaizen is about incremental changes that lead to the best results. Bangladesh's journey towards development shows a graph of such small but steady developments that have turned it from a basket case to the 35th largest economy in the world- only in 50 years since its independence.Bangladesh has always known that to achieve sustainable development, the country must empower its rural population. Thus, many of our micro policies- from local levels to national- from gradual steps to white elephant projects, have centered on addressing the needs of the rural farmers, day laborers, and the poor population across the country.Yet the development headlines in Bangladesh tend to focus on the big stuff.For example, in the1980s, Bangladesh's smart step of mechanizing agricultural labor through imports of pumps and small diesel has certainly contributed to Bangladesh's self-sufficiency in rice production.In today's Bangladesh, the decision to build the PadmaBridgeinthe national capital is only akin to this visionary move- the culmination of the realization by the government of the importance of connectivity for a small economy like Bangladesh. The bridge does not only connect the South and Southwestern region with the capital, Dhaka, but also buildsconnections with at least 32 countries of the world through Asian Highways.It's also predicted to contribute 423.62 billion to the annual GDP of the country and can reduce the poverty rate ofthe Khulna-Barisal region by 1.01 percent.These policies are about big GDP talks and part of the coming up ceremony of Bangladesh's emerging economy.What about the grassroots policies at the micro level that complement and sustain the government's developmental goals in Bangladesh's current climate, where it's battling inflation, recovering from a pandemic, and facing the burn of the Russia-Ukraine war?Recently, the Bangladesh Railway has initiated the services of luggage vans, a thoughtful way to reward the marginal farmers of the country with nothing short of fair prices for their precious goods.These vans will transport agricultural and perishable products straight from the farmers to the urban consumers in different districts. In these trying times, when the people of the country are burdened by the soaring prices of basic necessities, the initiative carries great weight.Another such farmer-friendly policy is the Agricultural loans. During COVID, as global supply chains broke down and the whole world, including Bangladesh, had to go on lockdown- farmers were still working on fields so the country wouldn't face food shortages. But when farmers needfunds or loans- they usually have to rely on loans from NGOs, moneylenders, or relativesthat come with high interest.Bank-creditedagricultural loans, which havean interest rate of only 4%-8% if they even manage to reach marginal farmers, are often done through NGOs, which then disburse the funds to farmers at much higher double or triple interest rates.Seeing the situation, Bangladesh Bank has set a target of 50% disbursement of agricultural and rural loans in 2024 through the banks' own network. Last year, a total of 3,618,545 farmers received farm loans. The Bangladesh bank has also increased the amount of agriculture and rural loan disbursement for banks to BDT 35,000 crore.This a great initiative considering that it'll able to reach more farmers across the country along with the fact that the loan recovery rate from agricultural loans is also very high. Even during COVID-19, Bangladesh Krishi Bank was able to recover BDT 4,000 crore from the disbursed loan of BDT 4,636 crore.Bangladesh's understanding ofdevelopmental public policiesalsoinvolves consideration of the unstable sociopolitical and economic challenges most developing countries face. One of such socioeconomic challenges facing the urban poor and middle class is increasing inflation in the last few years.The country has put efforts into dealing with it; one such scheme is the state-owned TCB truck scheme.Since the Corona outbreak, the significance of state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks has increased. The subsidized essential items had been a source of relief for the urban poor, middle class, and the "new poor" turned by the unemployment spree during the lockdown.Previously, TCB used to sell products only during the month of Ramadan or in special situations to keep the market price stable. Now that the country is adjustingto growing food inflation where prices of basic necessities keep increasing, the consumer-oriented TCB trucks are critical to dealing with the ongoing supply chain, food, and energy crisis for its 10 million beneficiaries. With growing demands, recently, the Ministry of Commerce passed proposals that would procure TCB 1.45cr liter edible oil and 27,000 MTs lentils. Since June, TCB has also started selling rice trucks, which is a staple food of the country.Like many developing countries, Bangladesh also faces the problem of implementation of policies and programs, and inthe meantime, these policies can help alleviate the struggles of toiling the lives of working classes in the country.The government'swell-timed and strategic policies are surely appreciable, but the lion's share of the fast-paced development strides in Bangladesh can be attributed to the blood, sweat, and tears of our hardworking people.These steps of development at the micro level truly portray Bangladesh's potential as a developmental welfare state.The writer is a student, Peace and Conflict Studies (MSS), Dhaka University