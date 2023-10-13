Israel-Palestine war and US security implications

Hamas that launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, is the latest in seven decades of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that has drawn in outside powers and destabilized the wider Middle East. The conflict pits Israeli demands for security in what it has long regarded as a hostile region against Palestinian aspirations for a state of their own.Israel's founding Father David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the modern State of Israel on May 14, 1948, establishing a haven for Jews fleeing persecution and seeking a national home on land to which they cite deep ties over generations. Palestinians lament Israel's creation as the Nakba, or catastrophe, that resulted in their dispossession and blocked their dreams of statehood.In the war that followed, some 700,000 Palestinians, half the Arab population of what British-ruled Palestine was, fled or were driven from their homes, ending up in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria as well as in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel, a close U.S. ally, contests the assertion it drove Palestinians from their homes and points out it was attacked by five Arab states the day after its creation. Armistice pacts halted the fighting in 1949 but there was no formal peace.President Joe Biden on October 10 said the executive will ask Congress (legislature) to take urgent action to support Israel after the latter was attacked by Gaza-based Islamist movement Hamas.In the aftermath of the attacks and the ensuing retaliation, US officials and lawmakers have strongly condemned Hamas, affirmed Israel's right to self-defense and have pledged military support for the country. The US is providing munitions and has moved an aircraft carrier and other military vessels to the region to assist Israeli defenses and signal support for its ally. Israel has requested precision-guided munitions and interceptors for its Iron Dome air defense system as well as small-diameter bombs, ammunition, tank rounds and mortars. Despite worries that the US is diminishing its weapons inventory as it ships arms to Ukraine, a Pentagon official on October 8 told news outlet Politico that the US has enough in its stockpiles to supply Israel as well as Ukraine.While the Biden administration can deliver some arms using executive authority, congressional authorization will be necessary to appropriate additional financial aid to Israel. However, Congress is experiencing a historic level of dysfunction after the House of Representatives (lower chamber) voted to remove its speaker on 3rd October; leaving it paralyzed: it is unable to pass legislation until it elects a new speaker. Any quick funding for Israel is likely to be hampered by the speakership election and by contentious negotiations to fund the government by the 17 November deadline. Despite bipartisan support for Israel and calls for action from lawmakers in both parties, the crisis is unlikely to help resolve Congress's political dysfunction.US political and financial support are also likely to be affected by how Israel proceeds in its offensive operations. Disproportionately high civilian casualties in Gaza will likely erode backing for aid among pro-Palestinian lawmakers. The White House will also likely face pressure to scale back support if the Israeli response faces criticism from the international community. The National Security Council has called for a proportionate response and Biden affirmed that the US actions will adhere to the laws of war.The conflict is likely to increase threats to US Jewish communities. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) - a US NGO - anti-Semitic hate crimes reached a 40-year record high in 2022, driven largely by right-wing extremist sentiments. The Hamas attacks fueled an increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media, with the ADL recording an increase in extremist threats and calls for violence against Jews and Israel on one messaging app during the first day of the attacks. Jewish businesses and institutions are likely to face an increased threat environment in the coming weeks. Biden on October 10 said that federal and local officials have stepped up efforts to monitor threats to Jewish centers.US interests abroad are also likely to face increased security risks, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, due to the country's support for Israel. While local governments are likely to increase security around US embassies and consulates, these will remain the primary targets for both lone wolf attacks and protests demanding the US reduce its backing of Israel. US businesses are unlikely to experience heightened security risks.The writer is an analyst on Security and International Relations