Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs

The "family dynamic" play a significant role to become a women's entrepreneurship. though there are changes in family dynamics that encourage female entrepreneurship, women still find it difficult to choose entrepreneurship as a career. Meanwhile, family support "formal elements" such as non-economic policy support, funding opportunities, and specialized formal training beside with "informal elements," encompassing factors like perceived skillsets, the influence of social networks, and family roles, exert a more profound influence on the contours of women's entrepreneurship.Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen expresses his thought in an interview when he says: "The idea that somehow women have to be in an inferior position - or not quite such dominant position - is really wholly artificial for me". According to Bangladesh census Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, ours is a country with a population of more than 165 million, among them more 83 million population are female.Entrepreneurship has been recognized as a significant driver of economic growth and development across the globe. In Bangladesh, where a substantial portion of the population depends on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for their livelihoods, fostering entrepreneurship is crucial for sustainable economic progress. The growth of these enterprises not only fuels individual economic prosperity but also contributes substantially to the nation's overall economic well-being. However, a gender disparity persists within the entrepreneurial landscape, with women entrepreneurs significantly underrepresented compared to their male counterparts.This article seeks to delve into the intricacies of this issue by investigating the factors based on researcher's findings that influence Bangladeshi women's decisions to become entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs play a pivotal role globally by actively contributing to activities related to social, economic, and ecological sustainability. In an emerging economy like Bangladesh, entrepreneurship stands as a significant driving force, particularly in the establishment of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs). Data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) for the year 2020 reveals that the number of female-owned SMEs in Bangladesh reached 2.8 million, constituting approximately 24.6% of the total SME landscape in the country. However, the journey of women entrepreneurs is not without its challenges.First, The "family dynamic" play a significant role to become a women's entrepreneurship. though there are changes in family dynamics that encourage female entrepreneurship, women still find it difficult to choose entrepreneurship as a career. Meanwhile, family support "formal elements" such as non-economic policy support, funding opportunities, and specialized formal training beside with "informal elements," encompassing factors like perceived skillsets, the influence of social networks, and family roles, exert a more profound influence on the contours of women's entrepreneurship.Second, support networks are another important factor of women becomes entrepreneur. Support agencies linked to business activities and participation in business networks can significantly influence women's self-confidence, thereby affecting their propensity to pursue entrepreneurship. Delving into the realm of trait theory, entrepreneurial intentions are often influenced by particular individual traits. In contrast, the environmental approach theory posits that the choice of entrepreneurship is influenced by external factors, often seen as a cultural phenomenon, shaped by education, experience, and family background.Third, socio-cultural factor is another most relevant factor, which can exert both positive and negative influences on entrepreneurial emergence within a society. The socio-cultural environment's impact on entrepreneurship underscores the necessity for Bangladeshi society to cultivate new values and orientations conducive to entrepreneurship and the emergence of entrepreneurs. Researcher has identified eight psychological and environmental factors that serve as determinants of entrepreneurial intentions among business students. Their findings indicate that variables such as job security are negatively correlated with entrepreneurial intention, while traits like risk-taking propensity, the need for achievement, a favourable environment for starting new businesses, and education are positively correlated with entrepreneurial intent.Fourth, family-related reasons as a significant factor influencing women's entry into the business sphere. These reasons include a connection to family heritage, the desire to improve family fortunes, and opportunities to augment family income.The entrepreneurial culture, characterized by its unique allure and appeal, subtly instills the right to self-determination, thereby paving the way for more women to venture into business.Last but not the least, The impact of access to financing remains a subject of mixed results. One research argue that microcredit has a profound impact on entrepreneurs' livelihood patterns and leads to an improved standard of living.Conversely, another research identify that access to microcredit does not significantly contribute to women's entrepreneurship development at the household level. Instead, women tend to use their microcredit loans to increase the capital of existing businesses, which are typically managed by male household members. Another research highlights the importance of intra-household dynamics, which prove more critical for women than for men in terms of loan accessibility. Hence, improving intra-household dynamics and addressing socio-cultural factors alongside providing microcredit to impoverished women are necessary steps to enable them to establish and manage micro-enterprises independently.The entrepreneurship has been recognized as an element that contributes to economic development of a country. Personality factors, socio-cultural influences, and economic determinants impacting the decision of Bangladeshi women to become entrepreneurs.Writers are students of the East West University