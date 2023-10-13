Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Mymensingh, Narayanganj

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and a man were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Narayanganj, recently.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A schoolgirl was reportedly hacked to death by a miscreant in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Rakhia Sultana Ria, 15, daughter of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Batajor Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Batajor BM High School.
According to locals, on Monday afternoon, Ria was going to her school. On the way, an unidentified masked youth hacked her from behind with a sharp knife and threw her in a nearby paddy field.
Later on, the family members with help of locals rescued Ria and took her to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.
NARAYANGANJ: A trader was stabbed to death by his rivals in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.
Deceased Dulal Mia, 50, son of late Shahjahan alias Denga Ali, was a resident of Habibpur Village under Mograpara Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Dulal and his family members had a longstanding dispute with their rival group over land. Following this, the rivals attacked on Dulal and and his elder brother Fazal Mia on October 3 last, and stabbed them.
The injured were then rescued by locals and taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Dulal to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, Dulal succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH while undergoing treatment after the three days of the incident.
A murder case was filed with Sonargaon PS in this regard.
Following this, police arrested two persons and are trying to detain other accused.      
Sonargaon PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Ahsan Ullah confirmed the matter.




