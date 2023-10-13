Five drown in four districts

Five people including three minor children and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Bhola, Sunamganj, Laxmipur and Dinajpur, in four days.MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sumaia Akter, 5, daughter of Sohag Sheikh, a resident of Koralia Bazar area in the upazila.It was known that the child fell down in a pond next to their house at around 4 pm while she was playing near its bank.Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monpura Police Station (PS) Zahirul Islam confirmed the incident.DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A schoolboy drowned in the Kalni River in Derai Upazila of the district on Monday.The boy is Aditya Barman, 14, an eighth grader at Derai High School and son of Amiya Barman Liton of Ward No. 8 Chandpur Village under Karimpur Union in the upazila.Karimpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Liton Chandra Das said Aditya along with his mother was bathing in the Kalni River in the area at around 12:45 pm. At one stage, Atiya went missing there.On information, a team of divers from Derai Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a rescue operation till the evening, but could not locate the boy, the UP chairman added.Derai PS OC Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed the incident.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man drowned in the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district early Monday.The deceased was identified as Md Bellal Hossain, son of Khorshed Alam, a resident of Char Shamsuddin area under Char Kalkini Union in the upazila.It was known that Bellal and one Abdur Rahman were catching fish in the Meghna River adjacent to Matirhat Machh Ghat at around 1:30 am. At that time, a fishing trawler hit their boat and the duo fell in the river. Abdur Rahman then could be able to swim ashore, but Bellal went missing.Later on, the body of Bellal was recovered from the river at dawn.Majuchowdhuryr Haat Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Abu Taher Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.DINAJPUR: Two minor children drowned in Khansama and Nawabganj upazilas of the district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Md Imran, 2, son of Hasinur Rahman, a resident of Sarkerpara Village under Khansama Upazila, and Homaira Akter Himu, 10, a fourth grader at a government primary school and daughter of Ashraful Islam of Narayanpur Village under Nawabganj Upazila in the district.According to local sources, Imran fell down in a pond next to their house while he was walking near its bank.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a doctor, where he was declared dead.Khansama PS OC Chittaranjan Saha confirmed the incident.On the other hand, Homaira drowned in the Nalshisha River while she was taking bath in it at around 2 pm.Later on, local people recovered her body from the river.Nawabganj PS OC Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident.