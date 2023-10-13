Video
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Home Countryside

Two arrested in rape cases in Natore, Sherpur

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Natore and Sherpur, recently.
NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a peon of a primary school reportedly for raping a first-grader in Naldanga Upazila of the district recently.
The arrested is Md Abu Sadad, 35, an office assistant of Naldanga Government Primary School.
RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Sanjay Kumar Sarkar said Sadad lured the child while she was playing on the school ground and took her to an empty class of the school where he violated her.
The victim managed to escape the scene and informed her parents about the matter.
Being informed, the victim's father lodged a case with Naldanga Police Station (PS).  
Following the case, RAB arrested the accused from Dhopapukur Village.
Later on, the arrested was handed over to the PS, the RAB official added.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police arrested a man for rapping a child in Nalitabari Upazila of the district recently.
The arrested is Nobi Hossain, 55, a resident of Bhalukakura Village under Rupnarayankura Union.
It was known that Nobi Hossain forcibly raped the girl, a second grader, in the area on August 28 last. As the child disclosed the matter to her family members, the victim's father lodged a complaint with Nalitabari PS.
Following this, police arrested the accused recently after conducting a drive in Kalapagla Bazar area under Haluaghat Upazila of Mymensingh.



