Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Construction of Gollamari Bridge begins

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

Construction of Gollamari Bridge begins

Construction of Gollamari Bridge begins

KHULNA, Oct 12 : Construction work of Gollamari Bridge begins today in the city.

Sheikh Salahuddin Zwel, MP, unveiled the foundation stone of the bridge while Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed it as the chief guest on the occasion.

Chaired by Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Md Mozammel Haque addressed the function as the special guest.

Additional Chief Engineer of Khulna zone of Road and Highways (R&H) Sayed Aslam Ali delivered the welcome speech while Superintendent Engineer of R&H of Khulna Circle A K Shamsuddin Ahmed and Vice-Chairman of National Development Engineers Ltd and also representative of the contractor of the construction Raihan Mustafiz, among others, spoke.

Earlier, the government has taken decision to build an Arch Bridge in Gollamari area of the Khulna-Chuknagar-Satkhira road under Road Division in Khulna during 2022-23 financial year.

With  68.70 metre length and 13.70 metre wide Gollamari Bridge will have two steel made Arch Bridge, 64 piles, one metre pile dia and four pile caps and abetment, Executive Engineer of Khulna R&H Anisuzzaman Masud told The Daily Observer.

Ministry of Roads, Transports and Bridges is implementing the project under the supervision of Khulna R&H zone with a cost of Taka 6,766.34 lakh.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two murdered in Mymensingh, Narayanganj
Five drown in four districts
Two arrested in rape cases in Natore, Sherpur
Construction of Gollamari Bridge begins
14 killed, 25 injured in road accidents
1,036 mandaps ready for Durga Puja in M’bazar
Six houses burnt at Kamalganj
Thrust on quality teaching to make students worthy citizens


Latest News
Bangladesh lose both openers with just 40 runs on board
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand send Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft