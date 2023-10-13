Construction of Gollamari Bridge begins

KHULNA, Oct 12 : Construction work of Gollamari Bridge begins today in the city.Sheikh Salahuddin Zwel, MP, unveiled the foundation stone of the bridge while Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed it as the chief guest on the occasion.Chaired by Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Md Mozammel Haque addressed the function as the special guest.Additional Chief Engineer of Khulna zone of Road and Highways (R&H) Sayed Aslam Ali delivered the welcome speech while Superintendent Engineer of R&H of Khulna Circle A K Shamsuddin Ahmed and Vice-Chairman of National Development Engineers Ltd and also representative of the contractor of the construction Raihan Mustafiz, among others, spoke.Earlier, the government has taken decision to build an Arch Bridge in Gollamari area of the Khulna-Chuknagar-Satkhira road under Road Division in Khulna during 2022-23 financial year.With 68.70 metre length and 13.70 metre wide Gollamari Bridge will have two steel made Arch Bridge, 64 piles, one metre pile dia and four pile caps and abetment, Executive Engineer of Khulna R&H Anisuzzaman Masud told The Daily Observer.Ministry of Roads, Transports and Bridges is implementing the project under the supervision of Khulna R&H zone with a cost of Taka 6,766.34 lakh.