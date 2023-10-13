14 killed, 25 injured in road accidents

A total of 14 people including six women have been killed and at least 25 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Bogura, Dinajpur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Mymensingh, Thakurgaon and Magura, in three days.NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Mohanta Nath, 70, son of late Khagendra Nath, a resident of Kalikapur area under Nandigram Municipality.According to local sources, some leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League were heading towards Nandigram Bus Stand after attending a political gathering in the evening riding by motorcycles. On the way, one of their motorcycles hit Mohanta Nath near Nandigram Bus Stand, leaving seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kundarhat Highway Police Station (PS) Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken after investigation.DINAJPUR: A young woman and her nephew were killed in a road accident in Bochaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The accident took place in front of the main gate of Bochaganj Upazila Parishad at around 1 pm.The deceased were identified as Champa Rani Roy, 22, daughter of Swadeb Chandra Roy, a resident of Jalgaon Kumar Para Village under Atgaon Union, and Joy Roy, 5, son of Biswahjit Roy of Deur Village under Chhatil Union in the upazila. Champa Rani Roy worked as a field officer in Rural Poverty Alleviation Foundation at Khansama Upazila of the district.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bochaganj PS Raja said Champa Rani Roy and her nephew Joy were returning home from Setabganj Town at noon riding on a motorcycle after Puja shopping. On the way, a truck of Saudia Enterprise ran over the motorcycle in front of Bochaganj Upazila Parishad. Champa died on the spot and Joy was sriously injured at that time.Later on, Joy was rescued and taken to Bochaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, locals seized the killer truck, and caught its driver and his helper. They were, later, handed over to police.Bochaganj PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.MANIKGANJ: Four people were killed and six others injured as a human hauler plunged into a roadside ditch after being hit by a pickup van on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place in Bhatbaur area under the upazila at around 8:30 am.The deceased were identified as Mohadev Chandra, 50, son of late Paresh Chndra, a resident of Kuripara Pathrail Village; Hena Akter, 50, wife of Abdus Salam, and Maleka Begum, wife of Mansur Ali, residents of Bagjan Village; and the laguna driver Jahid Hasan, 33, son of Motaleb of Bhatbaur Village under the upazila.According to local sources, a speedy pickup van hit the human hauler from behind when it was picking and dropping off passengers on the side of the highway in Bhatbaur area in the morning. After being hit, the laguna overturned into the roadside ditch, which left three passengers and the laguna driver dead on the spot and six others critically injured.The six injured passengers were rescued and taken to a local hospital from where two were shifted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their conditions were stated to be critical.Being informed, police and fire fire service personnel rushed there and recovered the bodies from the scene, said Manikganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Shariful Islam.Golra Highway PS OC Sukhendu said the bodies were taken under the police custody and these will be sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies after finishing legal procedures.However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the pickup van and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was killed as a container carrying lorry truck overturned on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gajaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place in Bhaterchar area under the upazila at around 7:30 am.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Manik, 28, son of Abdul Hafez, hailed from Kaharikhola area under Chakaria Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.Quoting locals, Bhaberchar Highway PS Inspector SM Rasheduzzaman said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound lorry truck overturned on the highway as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle in the morning. At that time, Mohammad Manik fell on the road and crushed under the truck.Being informed, fire service personnel from Gajaria Fire Service Station rushed there and rescued Manik from under the truck and took him to Gajaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Ali Ajgar, an official of the Fire Service Station.Police seized the truck, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.Legal action would be taken in this regard, Inspector SM Rasheduzzaman added.MYMENSINGH: Three women were killed in separate road accidents in Gouripur and Bhaluka upazilas of the district in two days.A newlywed young woman was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The accident took place at noon in front of Boishakhi Hatchery in Charshreerampur Village on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Helena Akhter, daughter of Helal Mia of Charnilakshiya Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. She got married with a man of Raghabpur Village on September 29 last.It was known that Helena was a teacher of Rauj Bidyaniketan at Koltapara in Gouripur Upazila. She quitted her job recently. However, Helena along with her brother-in-law went to meet her colleagues at the school on Tuesday. While returning to the house riding by a motorcycle, an auto-rickshaw hit their vehicle in front of Boishakhi Hatchery of Charshreerampur Village at noon, which left Helena seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).Later on, Helena succumbed to her injuries at the MMCH in the evening.Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.On the other hand, two female workers of a readymade garment factory were killed after a pick-up van hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Kanhor Model School on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway under Trishal Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased were identified as Ambia Khatun, 35, and Sumi Akter, 25, residents of Boilor Ujanpara area in the upazila.Trishal PS OC Mohammad Mainuddin said a Dhaka-bound pickup van hit them while they were waiting for their destination at around 6 am on the roadside, which left Ambia dead on the spot and Sumi critically injured.Sumi was then rescued and taken to the MMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, said the OC.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.The law enforcers, however, seized the pickup van but its driver managed to flee the scene.A case was filed with Trishal PS and legal action would be taken in this connection, the OC added.THAKURGAON: Two labourers were killed and at least 17 others injured when a truck overturned on road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place in Cheptigura area under Akcha Union in the afternoon.The deceased were identified as Ashraful, 30, and Sahibar, 42. Both of them were residents of Kaharpara Village in the upazila.According to police and local sources, a vegetable-laden truck was going to Thakurgaon Town on Monday afternoon. On the way, in Cheptigura area, the truck overturned and fell into a roadside pond after losing its control over the steering, which left at least 19 people injured.Local people rescued the workers who were stuck under the truck and took them to Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital. Ashraful died on the way to the hospital and later, Sahibar died on the way to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital in the evening.Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.MAGURA: A young motorcyclist was killed and two pillion riders were injured as their motorbike hit a battery-run auto-van in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place at around 9 am in Radhanagar area of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Shahin Sheikh, 28, son of Badsha Sheikh, a resident of Parla Beltola area under Sadar Upazila in the district.The injured persons are: Ashik and Suja.Quoting locals, Sreepur PS OC Kanchan Kumar Roy said the accident occurred at around 9 am when a motorbike carrying three persons hit an auto-van coming from the opposite direction in the aforesaid area, leaving the trio critically injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Magura 250-bed General Hospital, where Shahin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.Ashik and Suja are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.A case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.