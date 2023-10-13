1,036 mandaps ready for Durga Puja in M’bazar

MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 12: Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated at 1,036 mandaps in the district. Of these, 884 are public and 152 private places of worship.Superintendent of Police (SP) in Moulvibazar Manjur Rahman gave this information in a view-exchange meeting with journalists at his office on Wednesday.The SP said cyber monitoring cell will be formed in two sectors of the SP office. Sadar, Rajnagar, Sreemangal, Kamalganj police stations will come under Sector-1, and Kulaura, Juri and Baralekha will come under Sector-2. Mandaps will have round-the-clock vigilance by police, Ansar, mobile teams, striking force. Besides 999, the duty officers will work in the field.The police official also said, "Everyone has to be alert from all kinds of rumours. If you inform me about the rumour, immediate action will be taken."Additional SP (ASP) (Kulaura Circle) Dipankar Ghosh, ASP (Sadar Circle) Ajmal Hossain, Assistant SP (Srimangal Circle) Anisur Rahman and General Secretary of District Puja Udjapan Parishad Mahim Dey were also also present in the meeting.