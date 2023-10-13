Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

1,036 mandaps ready for Durga Puja in M’bazar

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent


MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 12: Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated at 1,036 mandaps in the district. Of these, 884 are public and 152 private places of worship.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Moulvibazar Manjur Rahman gave this information in a view-exchange meeting with journalists at his office on Wednesday.
The SP said cyber monitoring cell will be formed in two sectors of the SP office. Sadar, Rajnagar, Sreemangal, Kamalganj police stations will come under Sector-1, and Kulaura, Juri and Baralekha will come under Sector-2. Mandaps will have round-the-clock vigilance by police, Ansar, mobile teams, striking force. Besides 999, the duty officers will work in the field.
The police official also said, "Everyone has to be alert from all kinds of rumours. If you inform me about the rumour, immediate action will be taken."

Additional SP (ASP) (Kulaura Circle) Dipankar Ghosh, ASP (Sadar Circle) Ajmal Hossain, Assistant SP (Srimangal Circle) Anisur Rahman and General Secretary of District Puja Udjapan Parishad Mahim Dey were also also present in the meeting.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two murdered in Mymensingh, Narayanganj
Five drown in four districts
Two arrested in rape cases in Natore, Sherpur
Construction of Gollamari Bridge begins
14 killed, 25 injured in road accidents
1,036 mandaps ready for Durga Puja in M’bazar
Six houses burnt at Kamalganj
Thrust on quality teaching to make students worthy citizens


Latest News
Bangladesh lose both openers with just 40 runs on board
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand sent Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft