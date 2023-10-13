Israel forms emergency war cabinet

WASHINGTON, Oct 12: Israel's leaders on Wednesday formed a unity government, promising to put bitter political divisions aside to focus on the fight against Hamas.Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a centrist opposition leader, spoke live on Israeli television alongside Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant after forming a war cabinet focused entirely on the conflict."Our partnership is not political, it is a shared fate," said Gantz. "At this time we are all the soldiers of Israel."Netanyahu said the people of Israel and its leadership were united. "We have put aside all differences because the fate of our state is on the line," he said.Gantz's National Unity Party, which has fiercely opposed judicial reforms proposed by Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, said it will not promote any unrelated policy or laws while the fighting goes on.Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said on Wednesday electricity went out after the only power station stopped working.With Palestinian rescue workers overwhelmed, others in the crowded coastal strip searched for bodies in the rubble.�REUTERS