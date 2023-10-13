Video
Fed Cup basketball semifinals today

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy emerged as group champions to reach semifinals of the Federation Cup Basketball eliminating their respective rivals in the group phase matches held at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city on Thursday.

The semifinal will be held today (Friday) at the same venue with group champions Bangladesh Army facing group A runners-up Bangladesh Police in the first semifinal at 2.30 pm while group A champions Bangladesh Navy meet group B runners-up Bangladesh Air Force in the second semis at 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, in the day's group matches, Bangladesh Army beat Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan by 72-28 points after leading the first half by 32-15 points while Bangladesh Navy defeated Border Guard Bangladesh by 70-33 points after dominating the first half by 27-17 points. �BSS



