Tigresses to play complete white-ball series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the itinerary for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team tour to Bangladesh 2023 in October-November which includes three T20i matches and as many ODIs.Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on October 20 and will directly move to Chattogram from Dhaka, where they will play a T20 practice match on October 23 before the under-light bilateral T20i series. The Twenty20 matches are slated for October 25, 27 and 29. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host all the matches.The rivals will then move to Dhaka for playing the WODIs which will be held on November 4, 7 and 10. All the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The ODIs are the parts of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.Soon after the announcement of the itinerary from the BCB, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-member women's squad for the tour. According to PCB, Nida Dar will continue to lead Pakistan women team for the Bangladesh tour.Bangladesh Women's squad is yet to be announced.