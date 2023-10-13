Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan Womens Cricket Teams tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigresses to play complete white-ball series

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the itinerary for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team tour to Bangladesh 2023 in October-November which includes three T20i matches and as many ODIs.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on October 20 and will directly move to Chattogram from Dhaka, where they will play a T20 practice match on October 23 before the under-light bilateral T20i series. The Twenty20 matches are slated for October 25, 27 and 29. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host all the matches.

The rivals will then move to Dhaka for playing the WODIs which will be held on November 4, 7 and 10. All the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The ODIs are the parts of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.

Soon after the announcement of the itinerary from the BCB, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-member women's squad for the tour. According to PCB, Nida Dar will continue to lead Pakistan women team for the Bangladesh tour.
Bangladesh Women's squad is yet to be announced.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fed Cup basketball semifinals today
New Zealand prepare for Bangladesh's spin threat
NZ seek to emulate All Blacks at Cricket WC
Tigresses to play complete white-ball series
Bangladesh holds Maldives 1-1
SAfrica make 311-7 against Australia
Tigers confident to bounce back against flying Kiwis
Postecoglou 'gave up' on fight to change Australian football


Latest News
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand sent Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Man stabbed dead at Dakshinkhan
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft