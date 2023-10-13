Bangladesh holds Maldives 1-1

Bangladesh national football team came from one goal behind to hold the Maldives in a 1-1 match of the qualifying round-1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Male in the Maldives on Thursday.Bangladesh national football team celebrated its biggest win ever in December 1985 and it was against the Maldives by an 8-0 margin. It was not long ago when Bangladesh used to defeat the country of 1,192 islands by a big margin in football.Well, that time is gone and Bangladesh is struggling to do well in the game of Football nowadays. At this moment, narrowly escaping a defeat to any low-ranking team is good enough for the team.Although the boys managed to book some good results in the past few matches, they have a long way to go to update their status.The results and performances in the SAFF Championship in June and two international friendly matches against Afghanistan in September might boost the morale of the boys ahead of the away match against the Maldives.The boys in red and green outfits had a 3-1 win over the Maldives boys in the SAFF Championship in Bangalore in June helped the team secure the semifinals of the event. Although they lost the semis to Kuwait, it was not bad as the margin was of 1-0 goal against such a strong team.Afterwards, the boys played two tie matches against the Afghans. The first one saw a 0-0 tie on the 3rd of September while the second one saw a 1-1 tie on the 7th of September. All these were considered good results and the team was high on morale.Bangladesh head coach Javier Fernandez was cautious about any overconfidence issue among the boys. His disciples managed well to have control over their confidence in the match.These two teams will face each other once again in the home match of Bangladesh in Dhaka on 17 October.