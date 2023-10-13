Video
SAfrica make 311-7 against Australia

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

LUCKNOW, OCT 12: Quinton de Kock hit his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday as South Africa made 311-7 in their group game against sloppy five-time champions Australia who dropped five catches.

The 30-year-old De Kock reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes having also made a century in South Africa's opening win over Sri Lanka.

De Kock, who will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament, was batting in familiar surroundings at the Ekana Stadium where he plays in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants.

He was eventually dismissed for 109, bowled by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell while trying to reverse sweep in the 35th over.

"I'm sick of watching him score runs, feels like it happened a lot against us. He's a superstar," said Maxwell at the innings break.

South Africa were on 197-3 when De Kock departed before Aiden Markram then took up the charge.

Having made the fastest World Cup century off just 49 balls in the win over Sri Lanka, Markram raced to 56, making the most of being dropped by Australia skipper Pat Cummins when he had made just a single.

It was a miserable day in the field for Australia as South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was also dropped twice on 19 and 32.    �AFP




