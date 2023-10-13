Tigers confident to bounce back against flying Kiwis

Bangladesh and New Zealand will meet today in the 11th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The Tigers want to turn around winning today as Blackcaps to steady their top position.The match will start at 2:30am (BST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.The Tigers seized a dominating six wickets victory against Afghanistan after restricting them cheaply on 156 runs in their first game but lost to England by 137 runs, while the Blackcaps opened the tournament with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the defending champions England and followed the 99-run win over Netherlands. New Zealand will welcome back to their captain Kane Williamson, who had been out of action for about six months and missed the first two World Cup matches too. The New Zealanders therefore, become even stronger. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh however, have been struggling with form of their top order batters and the right opening pair.Mehidy Miraz, who proved his caliber with the bat at any position, previously had very successful outings as makeshift opener, can be seen today to pair with Liton Das to start Bangladesh batting innings and eventually Tanzid Tamim, who is yet to make impact in international cricket, is going to be rested to bring back Mahmudullah Riyad, who is the highest Bangladeshi ODI run getter against New Zealand.Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tawhid Hridoy all are heavy weight names, need to show their consistency to bring the result in their favour.Bangladesh have quality spin attack combining Shakib, Miraz and Sheikh Mahedi as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam will get either of Mustafizur Rahman or Hasan Mahmud as the third spinner.New Zealand top order had been outstanding so far. They promoted leggy Rachin Ravindra in the batting order at three who scored unbeaten 123 and 51 in previous two games, may need to go back at six again as Williamson makes comeback. Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham are also have been in very good form with the bat as slow left arm orthodox Mitchell Santner is the leading wicket taker of the event so far with seven scalps including a fifer while their quick Matt Henry is the 3rd highest wicket taker. Besides, Trent Boult, Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson are also in good rhythm with the ball.In the previous 41 ODI meets Bangladesh won 10 against 30 defeats while the Kiwis won all five previous times in ODI World Cup face offs.The M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is expected to be on the drier side with no chance of rain having 80% humidity. The pitch offers significant turn for the spinners while pacers might get subtle seam movement, thanks to the cracks. As the ball will come on to the bat better under lights so, the toss-winning side may prefer to chase.