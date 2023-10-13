Postecoglou 'gave up' on fight to change Australian football

LONDON, OCT 12: Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he "gave up" the fight to transform Australian football, speaking of his intense frustrations as he battled to raise the profile of the sport in his home country.

The former Australia men's boss, who has taken Spurs to the top of the Premier League table since taking over in July, is pessimistic about the state of the game in the nation despite its recent hosting of the Women's World Cup, at which the Matildas finished fourth.

Postecoglou said the Asian Cup win he masterminded on home soil in 2015 "didn't make an impact back there and that was kind of my frustration".

"When you look at what the Matildas did at the World Cup, unbelievable, but you still won't see an influx of resources to the game. You won't. I guarantee it," he added ahead of Australia's friendly match against England at Wembley on Friday.

Postecoglou said it was difficult for football to compete against established sports such as Australian rules football, rugby league and rugby union. �AFP