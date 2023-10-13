Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi doubtful of Argentina qualifier with Paraguay

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

MONTEVIDEO, OCT 12: Lionel Messi is doubtful for Argentina's South American World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Thursday despite "looking good" in training, according to coach Lionel Scaloni.
Messi teamed up with the World Cup winners after returning from injury as a second-half substitute for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer on Saturday.
Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since September 3, having returned with an injury from international duty last month.
"We still have one more training session and one more is important for him... I have to talk it over with him and make sure we are convinced he can start. He looked good. Based on that, we will see the rest of the team," said Scaloni.
The Argentina coach said he also had to take into account that his team would face Peru in Lima five days later.
"What leaves us calm is that, if he is not fit to play, whoever goes out will do just as well, that's the most important thing," he said.
Argentina have won both their qualifiers so far and are level on six points at the top of the table with Brazil.
One option for Scaloni, should Messi not be fit to play, would be to start with Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as a pair.
"They've already played together as starters. I'm open to many things. It will depend on the match. It wouldn't be a problem. They're different, but they can play," he added.
Paraguay have one point from their opening games and sit in sixth place, the final spot for automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
Brazil host Venezuela in Cuiaba on Thursday -- the 'Vinotinto' have three points after a 1-0 win over Paraguay and a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia.
Midfielder Casemiro says the 'Selecao' won't underestimate an opponent looking for their first appearance in the finals.
"It's going to be a difficult game. Venezuela have their merits, many players playing in Europe, quality players. The important thing here is respect," the Manchester United and former Real Madrid midfielder told a news conference.
"Football is one of the few sports in which the favourite does not always win... and in South America there's no easy game," he added.
Brazil will be playing their third game under interim coach Fernando Diniz and Casemiro said the team are still adjusting to a new approach.
"We are trying to adapt as quickly as possible, but it takes time. At club level it usually takes months. In the national team we are trying to do it with videos and so on to correspond to that work philosophy as quickly as possible and minimise mistakes," he said.
After the clash with Venezuela, Brazil visit Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay on Tuesday in Montevideo. Venezuela will host Chile. Thursday's other games see Colombia host Uruguay, Bolivia take on Ecuador and Peru visit Chile.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fed Cup basketball semifinals today
New Zealand prepare for Bangladesh's spin threat
NZ seek to emulate All Blacks at Cricket WC
Tigresses to play complete white-ball series
Bangladesh holds Maldives 1-1
SAfrica make 311-7 against Australia
Tigers confident to bounce back against flying Kiwis
Postecoglou 'gave up' on fight to change Australian football


Latest News
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand sent Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Man stabbed dead at Dakshinkhan
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft