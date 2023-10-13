PRAN-RFL plans to invest Tk 680cr Habiganj Industrial Park

Leading industrial firm PRAN-RFL is going to make new investment of Tk680 crore in next one year at its Habiganj Industrial Park (HIP) to expand production capacity to meet growing consumers demand.According to sources the group has already invested Tk6,300crore in the Habiganj Industrial Park (HIP).This new investment will create employment for around 3,000 people, said Kamruzzaman Kamal to a visiting group of journalist s, the Group's marketing director.Currently, the company exports goods worth $400 million in a year to 145 countries globally. The group's annual business turnover is $3.0billon, Kamal said.The new facility will produce poultry, bakery, noodles, glassware, recycled products, fittings, switches and sockets, stationery, cables, bicycles and SS pipes.Currently the Shayestaganj Habiganj industrial park is located on 300 acres of land and the new plant would be set up on another 200 acres of land adjacent to the existing industrial park.The HIP was launched in 2010 and the plant went into production in 2013. He said the group produces 300 brands, 6300 kinds of products in 31 locations in the country. Some 25,000 employees are working at HIP and the group's total employment now stands at 1.45 lakh.Some one lakh farmers are directly supplying goods to the company, Kamal said. PRAN-RFL's Habiganj Industrial Park currently manufactures various products. including products of daily use as well as products that were once heavily import dependent. Its products are in great demand worldwide.Besides, the country's largest plastic recycling plant has been established at HIP. In addition to Group own products, world famous brand products are also manufactured in this industrial park including Coca-Cola and Gillette.This industrial park currently has 47 production lines, where various products including fruit drinks, beverages, candy, liquid glucose, biscuit, confectionery, transformer, electric cables, fans, melamine, bicycles, MS and GI pipes, recycling products, cassava processing, toiletries are manufactured.Pran-RFL has become of the largest private industrial parks in the country in terms of size, Kamal said. One of the objectives of PRAN-RFL Group is to create employment for the mass people in rural areas.The group lays highest emphasis on it while setting up any factory or industrial park. Moreover, availability of energy and socio-economic situation are considered with utmost important, he added.About 80 per cent of the workforce is local. Apart from working here, a section of local population supply various products to this industrial park.It has developed various markets around Habiganj Industrial Park, through which many people have been employed, Kamal also said.