Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi launches Google's Rich Business Messaging service

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

Robi Axiata Limited has become the country's first operator to launch "Rich Business Messaging" (RBM), a messaging service by Google that enables business to send rich, interactive messages to their customers.

RBM messages can include text, images, videos, buttons, and other interactive elements, making it potentially richer and more engaging than traditional SMS messages. Due to its visual appeal, RBM messages are more likely to be opened and read by customers than traditional SMS messages, according to a press release.

RBM allows businesses to engage their customers in a more personalized and meaningful way by sending interactive messages and product catalogs, and even scheduling appointments seamlessly. Businesses can also facilitate robust customer service by offering its customers real-time channels to communicate with them, it said.

"Compared to basic SMS messages, Google RBM elevates communication to a whole new level with the use of dynamic visual support. With the highest penetration of smartphone devices (60%+) in the industry, Robi is in a commanding position to truly revolutionize the way businesses communicate with their customers through the introduction of RBM service," said Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Rajeev Sethi
"We are immensely proud to be the first mobile operator in Bangladesh to offer this uniquely innovative service," he said.

"Google RBM is a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike. It provides a dynamic platform for customers to interact with their favorite brands, access services, and get real-time support, all within the messaging app they already use every day," said Robi's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD donates medicine to Sri Lanka
PRAN-RFL plans to invest Tk 680cr Habiganj Industrial Park
Robi launches Google's Rich Business Messaging service
Netherlands can co-op in ship building, recycling in Bangladesh
IMF team meets ACC officials to weigh compliance of loan condition
BD to have tech-based smart ports
Dhaka Bank holds health campaign for its employees
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi A2+


Latest News
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand sent Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Man stabbed dead at Dakshinkhan
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Hamas releases Israeli woman, two children
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft