Robi launches Google's Rich Business Messaging service

Robi Axiata Limited has become the country's first operator to launch "Rich Business Messaging" (RBM), a messaging service by Google that enables business to send rich, interactive messages to their customers.RBM messages can include text, images, videos, buttons, and other interactive elements, making it potentially richer and more engaging than traditional SMS messages. Due to its visual appeal, RBM messages are more likely to be opened and read by customers than traditional SMS messages, according to a press release.RBM allows businesses to engage their customers in a more personalized and meaningful way by sending interactive messages and product catalogs, and even scheduling appointments seamlessly. Businesses can also facilitate robust customer service by offering its customers real-time channels to communicate with them, it said."Compared to basic SMS messages, Google RBM elevates communication to a whole new level with the use of dynamic visual support. With the highest penetration of smartphone devices (60%+) in the industry, Robi is in a commanding position to truly revolutionize the way businesses communicate with their customers through the introduction of RBM service," said Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Rajeev Sethi"We are immensely proud to be the first mobile operator in Bangladesh to offer this uniquely innovative service," he said."Google RBM is a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike. It provides a dynamic platform for customers to interact with their favorite brands, access services, and get real-time support, all within the messaging app they already use every day," said Robi's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad.