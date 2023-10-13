Video
Netherlands can co-op in ship building, recycling in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

The speakers at a seminar said there is huge potentiality in the ship building and ship recycling sectors in Bangladesh.

Exploring this potentiality requires knowledge and technology. In that case the Netherlands can co-operate Bangladesh.

The seminar hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, on Thursday.

Md Mostafa Kamal, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, attended the program as the chief guest.

Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, gave welcome speech at the seminar. Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands introduced the overview of the activities during the Netherlands Marine days in Bangladesh and introduction of the participating Dutch companies and organizations.

Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, Director General of the Department of Shipping, presented a paper titled, 'Future Maritime and Shipping Requirements in Bangladesh'. Another paper titled 'The Maritiem Future is now: Sustainable Solutions from the Netherlands' was presented by Evert den Broek. Naser Ezaz Bijoy, President of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CEO of the Standard Chartered Bank, discussed on the topics.

Md Mostafa Kamal said, 'Netherlands is a tested friend of Bangladesh in the sectors of water management, prevention of river erosion and economic development. We need to build our channels strong to strengthen this co-operation.'

Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam in his paper said, 'There is huge potentiality in the ship building and ship recycling sectors in Bangladesh. Exploring this potentiality requires knowledge and technology. In that case the Netherlands can co-operate Bangladesh.'

Evert den Broek said the Dutch maritime sector is promoting a future in which their innovations can help create vibrant, green and connected port cities, and developing smart and zero- emission shipping.

The presence of fifteen Netherlands Maritime companies who are participating in the seminar and expo is a testimony to the strong ties between both countries and the mutual interest in further developing maritime and offshore industries. They are representing diverse sectors including shipbuilding, port infrastructure, maritime, delta technology and more.

The seminar was organized alongside a three-day exhibition on 'ship building', 'ship recycling', 'offshore oil and gas support', 'shipping, logistic and port', 'fishing vessels and fishery', has been inaugurated on Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.

Savor International Limited organized exhibition titled 'Bangladesh International Marine and Offshore Expo, 2023 or BIMOX-2023' was inaugurated by chief guest Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister of the Shipping Ministry. The BIMOX 2023 exhibition and Netherlands pavilion is open for all the visitors and the program will continue till October 14, 2023.




