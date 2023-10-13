IMF team meets ACC officials to weigh compliance of loan condition

Visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation and representatives of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) held a meeting on Thursday in the city to access the progress in fulfilling the conditions set by the lender for disbursement of the second installment of the $4.7 billion loan.This four-member IMF delegation, led by Rahul Anand, the head of the IMF mission in Bangladesh weighed the development in preparation for the second installment of the loan.The IMF, in its role as a key lender places stringent requirements on the nations seekingIMF financial assistance. Among these prerequisites is the imperative to stabilize economic conditions, combat corruption, and instate good governance. The delegation's visit to Dhaka is aimed at evaluating to what extent these conditions have been met.Although the meeting continued for nearly an hour, none of the IMF delegation members or ACC officials made any statements to media on the outcome of the discussion. The ACC was represented by Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain and Director General Mokammel Haque, who oversees the organization's Money Laundering division.During their visit, the IMF delegation has been engaging with various government departments and organizations. Notably, they have met with representatives of Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to gather insights on the country's progress toward meeting the IMF's stipulations.Bangladesh, having already received the first installment of $476.2 million from the IMF, is eagerly awaiting the second installment, which is scheduled for release in November. The IMF's visit is an essential step in assessing the country's compliance with the loan conditions, thereby determining the eligibility for the next disbursement.This meeting follows a previous discussion held between an IMF delegation and NBR in July. The IMF had stipulated certain conditions at that time, which the Bangladeshi government has been actively working to fulfill.On January 30, 2023, the IMF Executive Board had approved a loan proposal of $4.7 billion for Bangladesh, with the first installment disbursed on February 2. The ongoing evaluations by the IMF delegation play a pivotal role in ensuring Bangladesh's adherence to the conditions set forth in the loan agreement.