Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:50 PM
Home Business

Three Day Shipping Expo Begins

BD to have tech-based smart ports

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh will upgrade all of its maritime ports into smart ports using information and technology so that these can take the role of game changer in the economy of Bangladesh.

Shipping State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP said this while inaugurating a three-day exhibition on 'ship building', 'ship recycling', 'offshore oil and gas support', 'shipping, logistic and port', 'fishing vessels and fishery', 'process automation' was inaugurated at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka on Thursday.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said: "We are offering a lot of facilities to the users of the ports in Bangladesh. We are trying to make the ports as 'smart ports' by using information and technology so that these can take the role of game changer in the economy of Bangladesh."

The exhibition titled 'Bangladesh International Marine and Offshore Expo, 2023 or BIMOX-2023' was inaugurated by chief guest Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister of the Shipping Ministry. Special guest Thijs Woudstra, Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, cut the ribbon at the program.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Rear Admiral Golam Sadeq, Chairman of Payra Port Authority, Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority, Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, Director General of the Department of Shipping, Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa, Chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Md Faizul Alam, Managing Director of the Savor International Limited, among others, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Khalid Mahmud further said: "We are leading the way in shipbuilding and ship recycling sectors. We have taken various steps including modernizing sea ports to facilitate trades. Besides, we have taken many initiatives so that mother vessels can enter into the ports smoothly."

Specila guest Thijs Woudstra said, "For 50 years, the Netherlands and Bangladesh have maintained a productive and friendly partnership. Maritime cooperation between the countries is steadily growing. Our companies and knowledge institutes are actively engaged in Bangladesh in key areas such as ship building and repair, port development and management, costal and delta management education and training and research and innovation."

Savor International Limited with the international alliance with Fireworks Trade Media Group of Singapore organized the exhibition. BSMRMU, BMA, NMI, BMFA, BPMA, BIWTA, DoS, CPA, MPA, PPA, DWASA, BCCCI, SIAA, CRUZ Expos, have joined as associate partners of the exhibition.

The purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate new innovative, technologies, materials, equipment, method etc. in concern sectors and explore the avenue for the participants, organizations, and patrons in a single domicile. The exhibition will continue till October 14 from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm every day.




