BIBM holds talks on ICT incident response mgmt in BD banks

A half day long roundtable discussion held at BIBM auditorium on Thursday underscored the needs to improve the resilience and efficacy of incident response in the country's banking sector.Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the roundtable discussion as the chief guest, says a press release.Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.A paper "ICT Incident Response Management in Bangladeshi Banks: Current Status and Challenges" was presented in the programme by Md Mahbubur Rahman Alam, Associate Professor of BIBM.Other members of the research team are Kaniz Rabbi, Associate Professor of BIBM; Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Head of IT and Vice President, ICT Division, First Security Islami Bank Ltd. Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Deputy Governor, BB said.Md Abdus Salam Azad, HFF, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM and Former Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank Ltd; Debdulal Roy Executive Director, of Bangladesh Bank; Md Shah Alam Patwary Deputy Managing Director of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited made comments as designated discussants.This seminar delves into a comprehensive array of pressing cybersecurity challenges within Bangladeshi banks. It commences by addressing the persistent deficit in cybersecurity awareness despite regulatory endeavors, emphasizing the cultivation of a robust cybersecurity culture to enhance incident response efficacy.In the swiftly evolving threat landscape, where cyber threats continually morph into more intricate forms, the paper focuses on strategies to maintain agility and invest continuously in technology and training, enabling banks to proactively outpace cybercriminals.The importance of enhancing the quality and perpetual evolution of incident management policies is underscored, emphasizing the need to explore strategies for ensuring their continuous improvement. Furthermore, the paper addresses the talent shortage faced by banks, offering insights into measures to address this challenge and enhance effective incident handling.Transparent incident reporting and communication are emphasized as vital for maintaining customer trust, while the importance of effective collaboration among banks, stakeholders, and government agencies is highlighted to strengthen the incident response ecosystem.The significance of conducting regular drills and exercises for incident response preparedness is explored, followed by strategies to align with the new ICT Security Guidelines of Bangladesh Bank and strike the right balance between internal and external resources.The paper also delves into ensuring that all phases of incident response are effectively followed to achieve comprehensive incident response. The establishment and optimization of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to address cybersecurity concerns effectively are discussed, along with the proactive approach of analyzing incident trends and patterns to enhance preventive measures.Central bank plays a very prominent role in developing our country's online banking structure. Besides, due to prompt growing of state-of-the-art e-banking products and services, banking community anticipates more contributions from Bangladesh Bank.BIBM has taken the initiative of exploring the overall status of ICT Incident Response Management in Bangladeshi Banks by conducting a research that will help all the stakeholders such as the academicians, bankers, regulators and technology partners.