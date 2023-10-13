'Daraz supports S Asian female cricket athletes'

Daraz, the official e-commerce platform of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, has concluded its youth empowerment activation where it sponsored a full-expense paid trip for three aspiring female cricket athletes from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal to Hangzhou to watch the Asian Games.By providing them with a unique opportunity to witness the Women's cricket matches in person at the prestigious event, Daraz aims to contribute to the growth and empowerment of women in sports, bringing them one step closer to their dreams, according to a press release.The road to becoming a professional cricket player is not an easy one, especially for women. Recognizing the potential and determination of female athletes in South Asia, Daraz took a significant step to support their aspirations and promote gender equality in sports, it said.The selected athletes, Tharushi Fernando from Sri Lanka, Nuzhat Sabah from Bangladesh, and Khushi Dangol from Nepal, are such female athletes who are defying the odds to achieve their dreams and represent their nations on the international stage, the release said.Nuzhat Sabah Firdaus reflected on her experience, saying, "I tried so many new things for the first time and learned a great deal about myself and others on this trip. It was also my first time watching the women's cricket matches in person. I gained invaluable insights into the game itself, things I wouldn't have learned by simply watching it on television - which I believe will help me improve my skills as a cricket player. Thank you, Daraz, for this incredible opportunity!"Cheryl Ang, Daraz Group chief marketing officer said, "Daraz was started nine years ago to uplift communities through the power of commerce, and today, our mission remains unchanged. Daraz recognises the significance of supporting aspiring athletes and promoting women's cricket at an international level, and aims to lead the charge in representing South Asia on a global stage""It's heartening to see how this experience has made a lasting impact on the lives of these three young ladies, and witness how they bonded over their mutual love for cricket. This has only further cemented our resolve to support more initiatives that empower the greater South Asian community, and we can't wait to see what's in store for us next," the Group CMO said.