iFarmer sets up agri machinery centres

With a vision to assimilate agri equipment from different brands under one roof with dependable ancillary services, iFarmer has launched ground-breaking Agri Machinery Experience Centers.The centers would let farmers learn about machinery from reputed companies, test them, and place orders. The Experience Centers were commenced on Wednesday, in three areas of the northern part of the country: Sherpur and Shahjahanpur in Bogura and Kalai in Joypurhat, says a press release.Police Superintendent Noor E Alam attended the launching ceremony as the Chief Guest in Joypurhat. Fahad Ifaz, Co-Founder and CEO iFarmer & Jamil M Akbar, Co-founder and COO iFarmer attended the event along with other personnel from the company.Usually, farmers have to visit multiple shops to explore and purchase agri equipment, with no firsthand experience and subsequent support like timely after-sales and warranty services. They also incur high interest rates for EMI facilities, typically only available for High Value components. Agri Machinery Experience Centers will work as a hub of Agri-equipment experience, sales, and training centers for the farmers.All types of machinery, ranging from Small Value to Mid and High Value from all brands and importers, will be available under one roof. Farmers can have firsthand experience in the Center and gain necessary information about the machinery and adequate after-sales services. The unmatched feature of the Experience Center would allow farmers to purchase any machinery through EMI or Credit for a period ranging from 4 to 12 months. A convenient payment method will also be provided to ease the financial burden.Regarding such an outstanding initiative, Fahad Ifaz, Co-Founder and CEO of iFarmer, said, "As an agrarian country, Bangladesh is home to 16.5 million* farmer families, which comprises a staggering 40 percent of the total population in the agriculture sector and contributes 12.5 percent of the country's GDP. Our mission is to provide a one-stop solution for these farmers. Thus, we are pleased to bring the Agri Machinery Experience Centers to improve the agricultural process of farmers. We believe that the initiative will be pivotal in ensuring our transition to Smart Agriculture for a Smart Bangladesh."iFarmer is currently operating with three Experience Centers; however, they plan to build more Agri Machinery Experience Centers in more districts across Bangladesh in the coming days.