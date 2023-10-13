Video
imo introduces Global Web Call for safer communication

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Popular global instant messaging platform imo is taking privacy and security to new heights through its recently introduced feature `Global Web Call'.  To avail this feature, imo users will have to go to the contacts tab and click 'Global Web Call.' A unique shareable link will then be generated, which can be used to call the user by anyone, regardless of them being an imo user or not, says a press release.
This feature does not display any personal information or phone numbers; hence, it can come in handy for people who require ultimate privacy. It can help SME owners create dedicated call links for their businesses to separate personal and business conversations while protecting customers' privacy when contacting them.
This also allows people visiting other countries, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, for example, to stay connected with new acquaintances and service providers without disclosing personal social media information. Not only does this help make new connections, but it also enables people in a new land to remain connected in case of necessities and emergencies for free and with complete privacy.
Each link can support up to nine simultaneous callers, making it convenient for friends to enjoy cross-platform conversations. Be it while playing multiplayer games or simply catching up, real-time conversations are now much simpler. With further upgrades, the feature will support more than 10 callers together while also providing video calling experience.



